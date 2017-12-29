ARMED police will guard revellers in plain sight for the first time at this year’s Hogmanay celebrations amid warnings that another UK terror attack remains highly likely.

As Edinburgh prepares for a packed weekend of festivities, Police Scotland stressed there is no specific known threat to the city but officers will be on high alert as the threat level for international terrorism in the UK is severe.

Police carrying weapons will patrol the streets, visitors will face mandatory bag checks, and a no-fly zone will be imposed for drones and other aircraft.

An inner ring of steel barriers around Princes Street will be reinforced with an outer ring of roadblocks, to deter a vehicle-ramming attack similar to the terrorism seen in London, Germany, Israel, Sweden, France and the USA in the last 12 months.

The festivities kick-off tonight saturday with the Torchlight Procession, which will follow a new route this year down the Royal Mile and past the Scottish Parliament to Holyrood Park, where the torchbearers will form a word chosen by ballot which best represents the spirit of Scotland.

The Hogmanay Street Party - hosted by Still Game's Sanjeev Singh Kohli - is expected to be more spectacular than ever, with aerial acrobatics and an extended fireworks display. Headliner Rag And Bone Man will lead the crowd in a singalong of Auld Lang Syne, beamed out to nine screens throughout the city centre.

Edinburgh Airport has seen a record number of visitors this year, up 5,000 passengers to 91,000 people continuing the upward trend seen in recent years.

Chief Superintendent Kenny Macdonald, Edinburgh divisional commander, said: “This year I will be deploying armed officers overtly, and the public should be aware of that but not alarmed. There is no specific intelligence regarding a threat to this event.

“We had armed officers last year, but not as overt as they will be this year. There will be armed officers visible to the public which is appropriate given the UK threat level at this time.

“The vehicle barrier measures are further out than the steel gates. There is a number of roads that you would use to access the arena that will be closed further out than the event arena itself.

“Effectively, any street that provides direct access is being considered within the overall security plan, and many of those will be closed to vehicular traffic.

“We would actively discourage people from bringing bags. If you are going to bring a bag it will definitely be searched, either by police or G4S Security. If you have to bring a bag make sure that it is a small one and that will speed up the process.”

Charlie Wood, director of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “It’s fair to say that the operation is no more uncommon to any other major event in the country in recent times.

“We ask people to stay safe, look out for other, and don’t bring bags to any ticketed event, particularly the street party.

“For the first time, we’re doing a fast track no bags queue at the street party, so it’s not only a good thing to leave your bag at home but you will be speeding through quicker to get in.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “And at this time of year our world-famous Hogmanay celebrations are a massive draw to those seeking to see out 2017 and bring in the new year in style, as our figures show. We’ve had a fantastic year overall and we’re looking forward to what 2018 will bring – Happy New Year to all of our passengers.”