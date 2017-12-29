THE deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats has been awarded a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list, despite being at the centre of a police investigation into spending at the General Election.

Jo Swinson, 37, who is facing questions after thousands of pounds were left off her official election declaration, said she was privileged to be “listed among so many remarkable people from all walks of life, making amazing contributions right across our country”.

The honours announcement comes one month after Police Scotland confirmed preliminary inquiries were under way to probe the East Dunbartonshire MP’s election spending.

After learning of her CBE, Ms Swinson said: “I’m delighted my work has been recognised in this way. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of my constituents, whom I’d like to thank for giving me the opportunity to serve as their MP once more.”

Ms Swinson has been under pressure over her election spending since August, when The Herald revealed she scraped in £210 below the spending limit of £14,619.

However this was only after almost £7,000 of costs were disregarded.

Some costs were omitted because voter literature had gone undelivered and so didn’t count towards the total, while others were left out because it was “national” spending promoting the LibDems in general, rather than Ms Swinson as the local candidate.

No other candidate in East Dunbartonshire split their spending on national and local electioneering.

The party has previously said it had “full confidence there is no substance” to the allegations.

Ms Swinson was just 25 when she first elected, taking the seat from Labour in a surprise result.

After the Liberal Democrats went into coalition with the Conservatives she became part of the government, serving as a employment relations and consumer affairs minister and equalities minister, using the latter role to bring in shared parental leave.

But she lost her seat in the 2015 election, as voters turned against the LibDems, with Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP winning all but three of the Scottish seats at Westminster.

When Theresa May called a snap election for June 2017, she saw a chance to return to the House of Commons, and stood again in East Dunbartonshire, winning the seat back for her party.

News of Ms Swinson’s award came as Mrs May faced claims of rewarding “services to the Establishment” in the New Year Honours.

Key Tory powerbroker Graham Brady, regarded as the voice of the party’s backbenches at Westminster, has been awarded a knighthood.

As chairman of the 1922 Committee, he is listened to closely by the leadership and would play a crucial role in any future leadership contest, which would be triggered if 15 per cent of the party’s MPs – 48 at present – write to him requesting one.

Two other members of the 1922 Committee executive are also honoured, with vice-chairwoman Cheryl Gillan being made a dame, while treasurer Geoffrey Clifton-Brown is knighted.

All three backed Leave in the European Union referendum, as did a fourth Conservative MP to be honoured, veteran former minister Christopher Chope who receives a knighthood.

Their awards may be seen, in part, as offsetting the knighthood for former deputy prime minister and prominent Remain campaigner Nick Clegg. The former LibDem leader remains a vocal critic of Brexit and his award was criticised by some Leavers when details leaked earlier this week.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, when told of the Tory MPs and others honoured, said: “It’s services to the Establishment in a sense. I suppose it’s a relief to see any Leavers on the list. The reason it’s a surprise to see Leavers on the list is previously there haven’t been any.”

Sir Geoffrey, MP for The Cotswolds, said he believed it was “completely coincidental” when asked if Brexit had influenced any of the honours.

Sir Graham said: “I am delighted. It’s a huge honour. My family are thrilled.”

On the Labour side, the Commons Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is knighted, as is Preston MP Mark Hendrick.