Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable has used his new year message to push for a second public vote on Brexit, extra cash for the NHS and the construction of thousands more affordable homes.

After a year in which former leader Tim Farron quit following a general election, which saw the party's representation at the Commons increase - but only to 12 MPs - Sir Vince urged the Lib Dems to "get back to what we're good at" by mobilising grassroots supporters.

He acknowledged the party "have a lot of people to persuade to get behind us" but insisted the Lib Dems could "make 2018 our year".

In a video message set in a London recording studio, Sir Vince said: "It's been a tumultuous year for the country and for the world and I think very few people can say 2017 went exactly the way they wanted it to."

In the film, Sir Vince appears to cast aside a message scripted by aides and instead delivers his own version in which he acknowledges the party has "a lot of work to do" to win arguments on Brexit - the Lib Dems back a public vote on the terms of the deal with Brussels - health, education and housing policies.

He said: "Looking forward to 2018, we've got a lot of work to do.

"Liberal Democrats have a lot of people to persuade to get behind us, but we can do it.

"There's still time to offer people the choice of an exit from Brexit; there's a big opportunity to win a real cash injection for the NHS and for schools; and to win the argument for thousands more affordable homes.

"All over the country people are getting behind these campaigns by joining and supporting the Liberal Democrats.

"We have over 100,000 members and we're ambitious to grow.

"So, let's get back to what we're good at, getting out on the streets together, and campaigning. Thank you for 2017. And let's make 2018 our year."

In an echo of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's attacks on "the establishment", Sir Vince insisted his party was "unafraid" to take on vested interests.

"The Liberal Democrats are the party to confront the establishment and vested interests, the party unafraid to swim against the tide and do the right thing, the party to stand up for the underdog," he said.