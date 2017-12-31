ANOTHER year of highly unpredictable political drama awaits Scots in 2018 with the Brexit process still shrouded in uncertainty and public services catering for some of the most vulnerable again facing brutal austerity. Every politician claims to be resolved to improve the lot of others. But what are there own personal New Year's resolutions?

The Sunday Herald’s Political Editor Andrew Whitaker finds out.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

At the end of the summer I took up running but have been a bit slack lately so like many people my New Year resolution is to get back to running and to getting outside in the fresh air again.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard

I stopped making New Year resolutions a long time ago.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson

It will be the same as every year – to lose two stone and do more home cooking.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie

Eat more broccoli and stop my running shoes stinking out the kitchen.

Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie

I know it’s a cliché, but my fitness is what I need to work on. I’ve really let things slip in 2017, so getting back out exercising and into better shape is the priority.

Catherine Stihler, Labour MEP for Scotland

To bag more Munros and help Andrew, my youngest, climb his first in the spring.

Tom Arthur, SNP MSP for Renfrewshire South

Read more fiction, healthier living, focusing more on what matters most.

Lewis Macdonald, Labour MSP for North East Scotland

My New Year resolution for 2018 is to declutter the garage at long last, so as to get the table tennis table up, but I’ve a funny feeling I might have resolved that at least once before…

Brian Whittle, South of Scotland Tory MSP and former Olympic athlete

I have a few actually. I definitely want to carve out time to have a reasonable exercise regime again – 30 minutes a day at least. Since being in parliament I have found it hard to exercise with any kind of regularity. I also want to finish writing a book I started some years ago that has remained ‘almost’ complete for far too long (although I don’t know where I will get the time from!).

Alyn Smith, SNP MEP for Scotland

I don’t do New Year resolutions. With the dark and the cold it is the worst possible time of the year to contemplate big changes.

Pauline McNeill, Labour MSP for Glasgow

I never stick to them, but I aim to to spend less time on social media and my mobile when I’m at home and learn to do something new with all the time I will have.

Liz Smith

Tory MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife and shadow education secretary

To read one book for pleasure every month rather than wait till recess.

Maree Todd

SNP MSP for the Highlands and Islands Region and Minister for Childcare and Early Years

Same as every year – to lose a few pounds and get a bit fitter but I’m pretty forgiving when my resolve weakens! I’m in the Parliament rugby team so there is a genuine pressure to get a bit fitter this year. Our first match will hopefully be a friendly against the School of Hard Knocks at the end of January, then we have fixtures against the French, UK and Irish parliaments during the Six Nations. Better get to the gym!

Elaine Smith

Labour MSP for Central Scotland and shadow cabinet secretary for the eradication of poverty and inequality

To try and improve my personal health and well-being.

Neil Findlay

Labour MSP for Lothian and shadow cabinet secretary for Brexit, campaigns and party engagement

To lose weight, get fit and stop telling lies about losing weight and keeping fit!

Monica Lennon

Labour Central Scotland MSP and shadow cabinet secretary for communities, social security and equalities

I’m not one for making New Year resolutions but I’m determined that my direct debit to the gym isn’t going to be a donation in 2018. It’s time I got something in return. I’ve been going to yoga classes during the holidays and I’d love to keep it up in the New Year.

Joanna Cherry QC, SNP MP for Edinburgh South West

My work life can be a bit hectic especially with Westminster's outdated voting process and unfriendly hours. This year I plan to make time to get back into swimming and to get into the pool at least once a week.