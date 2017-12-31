A FORMER police watchdog boss who received a £100,000 exit package also secured a six figure early retirement deal in his previous job.

John Foley, who was accused of “poor financial judgement” at the Scottish Police Authority, got £166,568 in “compensation for loss of office” after only six months in charge of a council construction firm.

SNP MSP Alex Neil said: “These huge sums are an outrageous waste of public money.”

Foley joined the SPA in 2013 as interim chief executive before being appointed to the post on a permanent basis. He earned up to £115,000 a year.

However, his tenure has been marred by major financial problems in the police service and scathing coverage of the body’s performance.

Audit Scotland revealed earlier this month that, on Foley’s watch, relocation expenses totalling £67,000 had been given to deputy chief constable Rose Fitzpatrick.

Her £53,000 personal tax liability for 2016/17 was also met by the SPA, which has forecast a deficit this year of over £47 million.

According to the Auditor General, Caroline Gardner, the relocation payments were not properly disclosed in the SPA’s annual accounts.

Her report was also critical of the SPA’s decision to appoint three temporary senior staff at a cost of over £344,000.

She concluded: “Our audit identified a number of instances of poor governance and poor use of public money. This is unacceptable.”

However, despite these decisions, Foley received an early retirement sum of £43,470 and a payment in lieu of notice of £56,666. He left the organisation last month.

At a recent Holyrood committee meeting Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said of the concerns raised by auditors: “This is probably the most shocking example I’ve seen of financial mismanagement and poor judgement about accountability and poor financial judgement made by the accountable officer, in this case Mr Foley.”

The Sunday Herald can reveal that Foley’s exit package was his second bumper “early retirement” deal.

Foley was appointed as the managing director of City Building, a spin off firm owned by Glasgow City Council, but he left his post in June 2012 after half a year in the top job. He held a senior post at City Building before becoming its MD.

City council accounts from 2012/13 show that Foley received £34,015 in “salary, fees and allowance” and £166,568 in compensation for “premature retirement”. Other payments took his full package in that year to £209,623.

The £166,568 covered an annual enhancement to his pension, an additional service lump sum and redundancy compensation. Foley joined the SPA after leaving City Building.

He is still listed as director of Foley Business Solutions Ltd, a consultancy classified as dormant. According to the firm’s website services offered include “part time/interim finance director”, business growth strategies and “exit planning”. It states: ?“Foley Business Solutions will deliver positive measurable results for YOUR business! We will apply our considerable business knowledge,experience and expertise to support you in maximising YOUR corporate wealth.”

Neil, who has been a staunch critic of the SPA, said: “If people aren’t delivering then they should be sacked with minimal compensation.”

Scottish Tory MSP Liam Kerr said: “People will view these deals as a huge waste of public cash at a time we can least afford it. Something has gone badly wrong in the system to allow this to happen, and the Scottish Government needs to ensure that can’t be repeated in future.”

Foley could not be reached.