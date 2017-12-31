CLASHES over Brexit, tax and public services dominated the Hogmanay messages from Scotland's political leaders.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged to expand childcare provision and boost funding for youth services in 2018. While Scottish Secretary David Mundell claimed that the SNP Government would "make Scotland the most highly-taxed part of the UK" over its plans to use newly devolved powers to increase tax for top earners.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson echoed Mundell's remarks.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford challenged the 13 Scottish Tory MPs to oppose Theresa May's Brexit plans in 2018.

Davidson also used her New Year message to call for an end to the "politics of turmoil".

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie warned against a "hard right jingoistic cult" that he said was determined to drag Scotland out of the EU.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie adopted a similar theme saying Brexit had made the UK appear "introspective and insular" in 2017.

Richard Leonard, the Scottish Labour leader, focussed on the SNP saying it must ditch a "timid, managerial" approach if it was to cut inequality in the coming year. called for Holyrood to use its powers in 2018 to cut poverty and homelessness.

He added: "The last seven years of Tory austerity have made the need to do things radically differently, an increasingly acute one." He also accused the SNP Government of being a "conveyor belt for Tory austerity rather than a bulwark against it.”

Westminster leaders also had their competing New Year messages. Prime Minister Theresa May said the next 12 months will allow Britons to feel "renewed confidence and pride" as the country makes progress on Brexit and creating a "stronger and fairer" society.

She also claimed that 2017 had been a "year of progress" despite her decision to call a General Election spectacularly backfiring and three scandal-hit minister forced to resign.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn declared Labour is "staking out the new centre ground" in British politics and is leading a "government in waiting".

Adding, "But we are being held back by a self-serving elite who look after themselves and their friends, and a failed system which delivers staggering wealth at the top while more and more people struggle to simply make ends meet."