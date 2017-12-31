Take it slow.

That's the message from Dominika Piasecka of the Vegan Society who recommends adopting veganism at your own pace if you’re unsure how to follow the diet properly.

“Some people manage to go vegan overnight and if that's the right approach for you, go for it," she said.

"Making small changes to your everyday meals is one of the easiest ways to increase the amount of plant-based foods in your diet.”

Favourites can be "veganised", swapping to dairy-free spreads, plant-based milks, or using vegan cheese which is available in Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Holland & Barrett.

Places like Superdrug, Co-op and Tesco also have clearly-marked vegan products.

Keep it balanced

Veganism isn't an substitution for healthy. There is as much vegan junk food as conventional junk food, including chips.

Don't miss out on essential nutrients, so plan that you are including these in a balanced way.

Dietitian Lesley Reid says to be careful when using processed meat substitutes like burgers and sausages, as they are often high in salt and fat to improve palatability.

Plant-based sources of protein include lentils, chickpeas, beans, seeds, nuts, and tofu.

"If avoiding diary you need to ensure that you are using a plant-based alternative milk that is fortified with calcium.

"Also look at including other calcium sources in your diet like figs, almonds, green leafy veg, kidney beans, sesame seeds and tofu to prevent conditions like osteoporosis."

Walnuts, flaxseed, soya beans and oils like hemp or rapeseed provide essential omega 3.

Try new things

Indian, Thai and Chinese restaurants are likely to have a number of vegan options.

There are a growing number of online resources which have vegan alternatives to traditional recipes.

Vegan Emma Hewitt said: "For someone starting out I would recommend watching vegan YouTube videos.

"You're likely to find inspiration from other people's recipes and meal preparation. Also, these people have tried and reviewed plenty of products so you can get a sense of what might be to your taste."

Get connected

Use online resources to find out what is happening in your local area.

Happy Cow is a website which lists vegan and vegetarian restaurants globally.

Go Vegan Scotland and Vegan Connections offer a comprehensive guide to veganism in Scotland, including food and drink, campaigning and cultural events.

Leanne Rae, a volunteer with Go Vega Scotland, said: "My diet is so much more healthy, varied and colourful now.

"I'm much more aware of what I'm putting into my body. So many people are realising what animals go through for things we don't need to consume or buy."