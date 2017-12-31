ALPHABET crime author Sue Grafton has died aged 77 after a two-year cancer battle.
Grafton was well known for The Kinsey Millhone alphabet series – was has been left unfinished after she died without writing the last book in the series, Z.
The first novel, A is for Alibi, was published in 1982 and the last, Y is for Yesterday, was published in August 2017.
Her daughter, Jamie Clark, said: "She was surrounded by family, including her devoted and adoring husband Steve. Although we knew this was coming, it was unexpected and fast. She had been fine up until just a few days ago, and then things moved quickly.
"As far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y”
Grafton died in Santa Barbara, California after her an extremely successful writing career – spanning five decades.
Born in Kentucky, Grafton worked as a TV screenwriter before becoming an author.
Her crime series has won numerous awards and topped bestseller lists.
The books have also been referenced in popular culture, with appearances in The Sopranos and The U version of The Office.
Grafton’s husband, Steven Humphrey said: “She always said that last book would be ‘Z Is for Zero’, … she’d been saying that for 30 years.”
