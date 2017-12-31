GRIEVING friends have left flowers and loving messages to a mother at the house in the Scottish Borders where she was killed on Boxing Day in what is believed to be a case of murder-suicide.

It is believed police are working on the presumption that Pauline Cockburn, 48, was shot by her partner, 53-year-old Kevin Armstrong, before he turned the gun on himself in the house in the village of Heiton, near Kelso. Last night police confirmed they are treating her death as murder.

She is understood to have been a carer and had three children.

