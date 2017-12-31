GRIEVING friends have left flowers and loving messages to a mother at the house in the Scottish Borders where she was killed on Boxing Day in what is believed to be a case of murder-suicide.
It is believed police are working on the presumption that Pauline Cockburn, 48, was shot by her partner, 53-year-old Kevin Armstrong, before he turned the gun on himself in the house in the village of Heiton, near Kelso. Last night police confirmed they are treating her death as murder.
She is understood to have been a carer and had three children.
Pauline Cockburn's grief-stricken son Paul Gresham said on Facebook he hoped Armstrong would "rot in hell" after they were both found dead. Gresham was inundated with messages of support following his mother's death.
Post-mortem examinations have now been carried out on both bodies.
Armstrong's death is not being treated as suspicious and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to Pauline Cockburn's death
Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie, of the Major Investigation Team, who is leading the inquiry, said: “Pauline was tragically taken from her family and friends at what should be a happy and joyous time of year. I can only imagine that the circumstances make this even more heartbreaking and my thoughts are with them as they try to come to terms with their loss."
