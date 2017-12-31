IT would take a bold punter to place a bet with the bookies that 2018 will be a year of peace and quiet. The coming year could see the collapse of Brexit talks, the ousting of Theresa May from Downing Street or the emergence of an irreparable schism in the Tory-DUP pact at Westminster.

For now the smart money is against another UK General Election or an immediate second referendum on the UK's place in the EU. There are battle weary legions on all sides of the political divide with no taste for more fighting. Of course last year's snap election called by Theresa May shows nothing can ever be ruled out.

The swift and curious disappearance of an independence referendum from the political agenda in 2017 also shows that a hot political issue can exit the stage just as soon as the curtain has gone up.

But the timing of the Brexit talks, which have an October 2018 deadline ahead of the UK's scheduled departure date of March 29 2019, suggest a second vote on EU membership is unlikely during the spring, summer and autumn months.

However, even if 2018 is election and referendum-free, barring a limited number of local council elections south of the border, the coming year promises to be one the most dramatic in living memory.

Despite the often fractious handling of the negotiations by May, this time next year the UK could be just months away from the UK formally leaving the UK after over 45 years of membership.

The UK government spent large chunks of 2017 in dramatic high noon style stand offs with EU power brokers and the 27 other members states.

Despite the bath of self-congratulation May bathed in just a few weeks ago following the deal she claimed would prevent a post-Brexit Irish border, the entire process still stands on a precipice with EU member states making clear their uneasiness about the current terms of departure the UK wants.

Regardless of the deal brokered by May, there's every chance the process could come unstuck over thorny issues such as single market access and freedom of movement.

But a much more likely early pressure point for the Prime Minister will be how the internal Tory party machinations over the EU play out.

Ever since the early 1990s when John Major's government faced persistent rebellion from its own backbenchers over further European integration, the very mention of Europe is enough to make sections of the Tory party foam at the mouth.

The spectre of Tory backbenchers holding a weak government to ransom and demanding that May and her Brexit minister David Davis negotiate ever more hardline concessions could become a regular occurrence in House of Commons debates.

Even with the support of the DUP, May has a rough notional majority of just six in the Commons, something that a gaggle of hardcore Tory Brexiteers are more than capable of overturning,

It's not hard to see May crumbling in the face of such pressure and adopting a strategy of pushing for a harder Brexit in terms of single market access, an immigration crackdown and possible backtracking over the right of EU citizens to remain in the UK.

If that's how things play out exasperated member states could kibosh the entire process, leaving the UK in complete and utter limbo.

May problems could also be compounded by her pact with the DUP - a party with a justified reputation of saying No to just about everything.

The DUP is a party that has got walking away from negotiations down to a fine art going back decades.

It's entirely possible that just a few months into 2018, the party will find something to fall-out with May over, despite the DUP's abject fear of a Labour government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

As for Corbyn, the Labour leader remains firmly secure in his position, even with a significant number of Labour MPs remaining hostile, due to the unexpected gains Labour made in June's General Election.

Labour has also largely retained the same level of support that saw it take 30 seats from its opponents.

However, Corbyn will know that there are whole swathes of the electorate he needs to reach out to if Labour is to stand a chance of forming a government when the next election comes - whenever that is.

There's already speculation that Corbyn could land the killer punch on the PM in 2018 by moving his party towards full-scale opposition to Brexit in the event that the PM emerges with a more hardline final deal on Europe than was promised last month.

With the government suffering a defeat at the hands of pro-EU Tory rebels in December, another bout of Brexit fuelled crises could be enough to terminally damage May's government.

A Commons rejection of May's proposed EU departure deal, against the backdrop of rancorous negotiations, could end her premiership or even bring down the whole government sometime towards the end of 2018 or early 2019, with the prospect of a general election in spring that year, proceeded by a second EU referendum.

So while 2018 may not be the year of elections or referendum, it will be a pivotal year which will shape our future relationship to Europe.