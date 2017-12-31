FOR those who think the lull that has happened over the festive season means that #metoo is over and that the wave has crashed, be warned: you are wrong. There’s a dynamism out there, a bubbling anger, stirred not only by the sexual harassment allegations and revelations of seemingly endless misogyny that emerged last year, but also by the general political climate in the United States. Even if there are few further allegations – though there are bound to be some – 2018 will be the year we see what happens to the accused. Meanwhile, the sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump aren’t going to go away. In fact, time has only brought more of them.
Hence the start of the year is going to be about channelling the energy that 2017 created - and one big expression of that, on both sides of the Atlantic, is going to be the Women’s March 2018 held on January 21, the follow-up to last year’s massive demonstration which brought millions onto the streets of American cities, and significant marches here in the UK also. Chances are it will be as big as, if not bigger than, its predecessor, as it aims to capitalise on last year’s Democrat victories, including the win for Doug Jones in Alabama which black women helped deliver.
Here in Scotland, meanwhile, we are set to see continued developments in women’s rights. The Gender Representation On Public Boards (Scotland) Bill, having passed through its first stage, will continue through parliament. The bill sets an objective that by 2022 women should make up at least half of non-executive public board members. We should also see the continued passage of the ground-breaking Domestic Abuse (Scotland) bBll, which was unanimously backed in its first stage.
The ongoing battle to lift the shame around periods, too, will continue this year with the publication of a book, It’s Only Blood: Shattering The Taboo Of Menstruation by Anna Dahlqvist. Labour MSP Monica Lennon bill to end period poverty by providing free access to sanitary products will also contineu its progress through Holyrood.
But there are likely to be other proposals and further debates. The Gender Matters Road Map produced by feminist organisation Engender in September last year, has already proposed a few possible paths: a Gender Equality Bill, a cabinet secretary for women and girls’ equality; enforcement of quotas in elections, the creation of a Scottish “Women in Media” body to promote equal representation, a taskforce to address online abuse and harassment. These ideas, no doubt, will be thrashed out in the coming year.
Meanwhile, in Ireland, finally, there is set to be a referendum on the abortion ban. The overturning of the eighth amendment to the Irish Constitution which gives an unborn child a right to life equal to that of its mother, and makes, therefore, abortions illegal, forcing thousands to travel to the UK for access to the procedure, would be a momentous move. The question is how big a change will be made? Though 82% are in favour of loosening the law, only a minority in Ireland want the right to abortion on request.
From June 24, women be allowed to drive legally in Saudi Arabia, and will no longer risk fines or arrest for driving in public.
Feminism in 2018 will also become more about black women. No longer, after the vote in Alabama can the key role black women are playing, or their issues and rights, be ignored. And, since Trump's election, a record number of women have signed up to run for political office at every level, and we can expect to see the continuing rise of strong new female political figures looking to put themselves forward for the Presidential race in 2020.
On January 21 the world is going to be reminded that #metoo hasn’t gone away. Women are still angry. That anger, surely, must drive change. 2018 isn’t going to be a quiet one in gender politics. The wave hasn't crashed. It's simply gaining more energy.
