FOR those who think the lull that has happened over the festive season means that #metoo is over and that the wave has crashed, be warned: you are wrong. There’s a dynamism out there, a bubbling anger, stirred not only by the sexual harassment allegations and revelations of seemingly endless misogyny that emerged last year, but also by the general political climate in the United States. Even if there are few further allegations – though there are bound to be some – 2018 will be the year we see what happens to the accused. Meanwhile, the sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump aren’t going to go away. In fact, time has only brought more of them.

Hence the start of the year is going to be about channelling the energy that 2017 created - and one big expression of that, on both sides of the Atlantic, is going to be the Women’s March 2018 held on January 21, the follow-up to last year’s massive demonstration which brought millions onto the streets of American cities, and significant marches here in the UK also. Chances are it will be as big as, if not bigger than, its predecessor, as it aims to capitalise on last year’s Democrat victories, including the win for Doug Jones in Alabama which black women helped deliver.

Here in Scotland, meanwhile, we are set to see continued developments in women’s rights. The Gender Representation On Public Boards (Scotland) Bill, having passed through its first stage, will continue through parliament. The bill sets an objective that by 2022 women should make up at least half of non-executive public board members. We should also see the continued passage of the ground-breaking Domestic Abuse (Scotland) bBll, which was unanimously backed in its first stage.

