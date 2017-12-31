Just as the past year had its fair share of big international stories, the same will be true of 2018. Some of those stories will of course come out of the blue. Not many international observers after all could have anticipated such a rapid decline in the territorial presence of Islamic State or the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya in Myanmar this time last year.

Prediction is a dangerous business for journalists and I prefer to think of reading the runes of stories that lie ahead as more akin to anticipation.

After the turbulence and tensions of the past 12 months, 2018 may be the year when a number of stories knotted up for some time finally unravel.

Indeed as 2017 closes, much of what happened in the last twelve turbulent months still has a long way to run.

An obvious example is the standoff between the Spanish government and the secessionist movement in Barcelona. The political deadlock that has characterised this often acrimonious encounter will move into a bitter new phase following the recent election result that saw voters reject Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s attempt to neuter Catalonia’s independence movement.

Elsewhere as ever, the Middle East, Arab and Islamic world will make much of the headlines in 2018.

Though still massively underreported, one of the stories dominating the first half of 2018 will sadly be the horrendous humanitarian situation in Yemen, a country now at war for more than 1,000 days.

As Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran compete for the leadership of Islam, Yemen is fast becoming what regional analysts have dubbed the “new frontier” in this battle over hegemony.

Caught in the crossfire again in 2018 will be the Yemeni people who according to the UN’s Emergency Relief Co-ordinator, face an “apocalyptic” situation. This year could see many of those people succumb to the biggest famine the world has witnessed in 50 years, unless international action is taken.

The most worrying aspect to all of this is that there are no serious indicators that tension in Saudi-Iranian relations will ease in 2018. Both will continue locked in their regional cold war by backing opposing sides in other places too like Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and elsewhere.

Watch Lebanon’s parliamentary elections in May for more signs of Saudi and Iranian meddling. Note too that Saudi Arabia’s ties with Israel will likely consolidate as both share an antipathy - along with the Trump administration - towards Iran.

A key player in all this of course and a man to watch in 2018 is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman or MSB to his friends. Having placed himself squarely in the heart of how Saudi Arabia is viewed by the outside world, it might come as no surprise if in 2018 the 32-year old MSB steps up to the throne early, trusted as he is by the ageing King Salman.

If change of sorts is in the air in Saudi Arabia, it’s much the same in Asia with many sensing that something has to give on North Korea.

But before anyone thinks that the end of the world is nigh, the US and North Korea have too much to lose to go to war. This is not so say that Donald Trump will not continue his “maximum pressure” approach to Kim Jong Un, and a lot of diplomatic hand wringing will ensue. In short, Washington will reluctantly adopt a policy of containment toward North Korea in 2018.

As US national security adviser H R McMaster said recently: “Geopolitics are back, and back with a vengeance after this holiday from history we took in the post-Cold War period.”

McMaster has a point, with geopolitical threats influencing how governments and big business respond to what will be a more tense 2018.

Certainly the Trump administration can be expected to put trade ties to the test this coming year. This will likely mean punitive action against what it sees as predatory Chinese trade practices and waging a low level war against the Word Trade Organisation (WTO).

As for Trump himself, it might seem that the walls are closing in on his presidency, but in all likelihood, he'll still be in office when 2018 comes to a close. That said, America and the world will still be watching closely to see what happens with the investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller is conducting.

The inescapable fact remains that it still has the potential to plunge the US into an unprecedented constitutional crisis, and even if it doesn’t, America’s democracy will continue to be tested in 2018.

Democracy elsewhere too will be tested in a year that will see crucial elections across the globe. In many instances where there are elections there will also be trouble.

In 2018, a wave of presidential elections across Latin America could offer a disgruntled electorate the chance for change. In many of these, the race is wide open with a close balance between the political left and right.

In Mexico elections on July 1 will be worth watching and crucial for determining relations with the US.

In Brazil, corruption scandals have engulfed former presidents from the main political parties, as well as current President Michel Temer.

In the eyes of many, populist far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro offers respite from the corrupt political elite, but his iron-fist, aggressive anti-crime policies have raised alarm bells.

Whereas the upcoming vote in Brazil promises an open race, a political shakeup in Venezuela seems unlikely as Nicolas Maduro’s authoritarian government continues to stifle any political opposition.

The Pakistan election will also be headline news in 2018. In Pakistan’s star-studded general elections, deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s party will compete against Benazir Bhutto’s son, Bilawal, and former cricketer Imran Khan before September.

Watching closely will be the country’s all-powerful military and intelligence community and many of the Islamist parties that increasingly wield influence in Pakistan.

Looking on too will be giant neighbour India that itself will see a handful of provincial elections in the coming year in the run up to the big one in 2019.

These early polls will be seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his performance so far - and, as in Pakistan, are unlikely to be trouble free.

Africa too will have elections to look out for in 2018. Troubled South Sudan, Egypt and Zimbabwe will hold presidential elections. After repeated delays too, the crisis wracked Democratic Republic of Congo will have its own ballot in December next year and the big question there is after 16 years in power might we see president Joseph Kabila finally agree to leave?

On the subject of Africa too, keep an eye out for an increase in Washington’s fairly hawkish presence in the region, especially in West Africa. Increased drone strikes and Special Forces raids against the networks of al-Qaeda, IS, and other jihadists are all on the cards in the region for 2018.

And before leaving the subject of elections of course, it’s a pretty safe bet that Russian President Vladimir Putin will win re-election in March despite calls by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for a voters' strike. Navalny though might just succeed in reigniting anti-government protests.

But, with Putin again safely ensconced in the Kremlin, it’s almost certain he will endeavour to maintain and try to expand Moscow’s influence in places like Belarus, Lithuania, and Latvia among others.

Elsewhere in Europe, Angela Merkel will need to coax a cross-party coalition into existence in January, and the Social Democrats will likely demand increased domestic investment. But Europe’s long term leaders will hang on and France under President Emmanuel Macron will become a more dominant player.

As I said earlier journalists tend to steer clear of the prediction business, but if I had to pick out four stories to watch in 2018, this would be my choice: Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, Pakistan and Russia’s elections, Trump and Mueller, and the increasing presence of IS in Afghanistan.

Overall on the international stage, 2018 is shaping up to be just as dramatic if not more so than its predecessor. Fasten your seat belts and a Happy New Year.