Here’s a vision for social media in 2018.

Facebook bigwig Mark Zuckerberg and all his cohorts in the social media and internet scene have a serious attack of conscience. They realise that as well as creating a wonderful tool of communication and information, they have also created a monster.

They begin to realise their responsibility and get together for a chat. They all agree to make major changes. They decide to engage more productively with politicians and law enforcement globally, and they acknowledge the role of good old-fashioned professional journalism in a world of fake news. They aspire to transform the world, using the massive power they now hold, to restore values the internet is eroding and use their technology solely for the power of good and not just for profit.

Meanwhile, the public finally get sick of arguing with one another on the internet. They have an awakening, realising that their behaviour has been less than exemplary online these past years, and they turn over a new leaf.

Inspired by this mass, organic movement to clean up the internet, even the trolls are enticed into the light. The troubled souls at their keyboards who bully those in the most vulnerable positions go to great lengths to make amends.

In the spirit of this new social media world order, millions of people unfollow Donald Trump and realise the best way to deal with his Twitter shenanigans is to ignore them. Lost in the desert of no publicity, Trump quits Twitter, prompting street parties across the world.

These events humble leaders in Europe, and there is a revolution within the EU seeking to democratise it from the bottom up. Citizens are united and elated by their common human bonds, and a snap referendum in the UK halts the Brexit process in favour of solidarity with our European neighbours.

The West extends an olive branch to Russia, and together with China, we enter a new age where we use our advancements in technology to advance the human race, starting with the world’s most disadvantaged and tackling climate change.

The result is the closest to world peace humans have ever reached and we all have blinding New Year parties to bring in 2019.

OK, it may be a little far-fetched, but let’s face it, after the last couple of years we all need a fairy story to believe in as we get ready to take on another year of Trump on Twitter, online abuse and the manipulation of information we’ve come to call fake news.

But sadly, there’s no big indication that our tech leaders are anywhere near an epiphany. Rather, they’re focused on growth, monetisation and harvesting our data. And when it is now so clear how much sway social networks and search engines have in political affairs, which big politicians will have the guts to take them on? Will they have more to gain or more to lose if they do?

It’s likely that 2018 will bring further growth in these digital empires, but with a growing understanding of the way they are transforming our political and economic systems as we know them.

Technology and social media have already disrupted a number of industries – media and manual labour, for example, due to free content and automation – and the development of data-capturing and artificial intelligence will continue to alter our lives and workplaces.

The term “Universal Basic Income” may become far more mainstream in 2018 as social and political brains scramble to understand a world being redesigned before our very eyes. As machines make workers expendable, and in a world of political turmoil, assessing how we value what it even is to be human will become pressing.

Who knew social media and digital technology would bring us here so quickly? If it’s ok with you, I’m going to get back to indulging my fairytale and hope, and pray, that 2018 gets it right.