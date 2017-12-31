Join a gym, get more sleep. Drink more water, drink less alcohol.

As the old year ends, so begins the new with a resolution to start living better. And for many this includes the move to turn to a plant-based, vegan, diet.

According to UK charity Veganuary, some 80,000 have already chosen to eschew all animal foods such as meat (including fish and shellfish), dairy, eggs and honey in the coming month.

READ MORE: Two tasty and easy vegan recipes

They have signed up to the month-long campaign which encourages people to try being vegan for all of January.

Keen to cash-in on people making New Year’s resolutions the charity’s co-founder Matthew Glover said: “When people say, ‘I could go vegan but…’ we’re there with the answers and the help needed … we’re making veganism easy.”

The charity provides a daily newsletter with tips and advice to navigate the lifestyle change.

Glover says that, on average, interest has doubled every year, with the 80,000 already signed up for now a conservative estimate as more commit over the coming days.

These rising numbers mirror a wider global interest, with awareness building massively over the last decade.

In the UK the number of those who identify as vegan has risen by more than 350 per cent, making it one of the fastest-growing lifestyle movements to take hold.

READ MORE: Tips for becoming vegan

Scotland has a burgeoning vegan scene with Glasgow, in 2013, named the most vegan-friendly city in the UK.

Craig Tannock, owner of five vegan establishments in the city, has this year expanded to a new venture, Harmonium, in Leith.

He said: “Things started happening 10 years ago, when a number of famous chefs started taking vegetables seriously, giving non-animal products as much respect as meat.

"During the last five years the interest has risen and propelled the industry," he said.

“Now it can’t be dominated by any particular type of vegan, or vegan group, it’s too big. Every year I feel like the speed of change is getting faster.”

According to the Vegan Society there are different ways to embrace vegan living, though all have a plant-based diet in common.

However, its own description of veganism is those who seek to exclude – as far as possible and practical – the exploitation of animals for food, clothing or any other purpose.

This includes wearing accessories and clothing derived from animals, such as leather, as well as makeup and bathroom items.

However, more cliched association of veganism with either the "hippie mindset", or else a more militant zeal, has ebbed with the growing enthusiasm and accessibility.

Glover says that the aim of Veganuary is not to belittle or make anyone feel inferior, as this would be detrimental to their message.

He said: “Our attitude has always been supportive and non-judgemental. And we encourage people to be open with us, ask questions and engage with our points.”

Concern about animals remains the number one priority for those who sign up to Veganuary, yet this is also coupled alongside greater awareness of the health or environmental benefits, or a combination of all three.

READ MORE: Two tasty and easy vegan recipes

Tannock added: “One thing that’s noticeable is the number of young people becoming vegans.

“Now I think when they find out about all of the issues and a choice for the future, it ticks all the boxes and its more than the sum of the parts.”

Practitioners of hardcore, raw vegan diets backed by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, pushing dietary limits, have been given a bad press.

However, dietitian Lesley Reid said plant-based diets can provide all the nutrients needed for good health, if done in a well-planned and sensible way.

"Most nutrients are abundantly available in plant-based diets, but if you are avoiding or minimising your consumption of animal-derived foods there are a few nutrients you need to be conscious of," she said.

These include paying attention to how much calcium, Omega 3, Vitamins D and B12, iron, zinc, selenium and protein is in your diet.

She said: “Do your research, get organised and include a wide variety of whole foods to ensure your diet is balanced.

“Generally bringing in more plant-based foods into your diet can improve your overall health if you don't want to commit to a total vegan diet.”

However she also urged caution for raising healthy vegan children.

"Children are still growing so they need enough energy, protein, nutrients to continue to grow and develop. Parents must be extra cautious to ensure they're following a balanced diet."

Emma Hewitt, an administrative assistant from Glasgow, became a vegan in 2016 after being a vegetarian for a number of years.

The 30-year-old said she was encouraged to make the change permanent after watching an animal welfare documentary which she found disturbing.

“After that challenge, I was on and off for a few years, I would go between vegetarian and vegan on a weekly (sometimes daily) basis,” she said.

Although there are expensive options available some of the cheapest foods like rice, vegetables and beans, are vegan staples.

Hewitt said: “Based on the majority of simple meals I enjoy cooking and eating, I think it's possible to stick to a strict budget and even save money being vegan.

“These days I don't find it difficult to be vegan day-to-day because I've built a base knowledge of what products are suitable and which of them I actually like."

READ MORE: Tips for becoming vegan

She added; "My friends and family are very accommodating and I'm grateful for that.

"The most difficult thing is getting my dad to pronounce the word correctly because he insists on saying 'vay-gan' but I think that's mostly just to wind me up."