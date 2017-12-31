AS the bells chime midnight tonight, Scotland's revellers will be among the biggest and loudest to ring in New Year's Day across the globe. In fact, in a nation of just 5.5 million Hogmanay can feel as if they entire country is partying.

Like it or loathe it, Scotland has now become the centre of New Year across the world thanks to our whisky, ceildhs and Auld Lang Syne.

Arguably the most famous of these celebrations, Edinburgh's ever-growing Hogmanay party will host tens of thousands at its annual signature event tonight.

Not to be deterred by the onset of Storm Dylan, organisers say the event will go ahead in full, unaffected by the arrival of more awful weather.

A spokeswoman for Underbelly, the organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, said it was in "in constant contact with the Met Office" about the event.

A slew of music and festival entertainment will culminate in an epic firework display – with tickets still available for those that haven't yet taken part in this sometimes wet and windy rite of passage.

For many Scots Hogmanay either means a night in with friends and family or a night on the tiles, with most clubs hosting their own parties up and down the country.

Those staying near a TV will no doubt see out the old and usher in the new alongside BBC Scotland's Jackie Bird, Phil Cunningham and Aly Bain who have become almost as synonymous with Hogmanay as Edinburgh itself.

The live show takes place at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow but will cut to Edinburgh Castle for the firing of the cannons at midnight.

Fireworks will be the focal point of Stirling's celebrations, with tickets available for the party at Stirling Castle Esplanade.

Scotland’s largest free Hogmanay party will take place in Inverness. The Red Hot Highland Fling is expecting 10,000 visitors and will be hosted by comedian Craig Hill.

Aberdeen is also hosting a free street party with live music and an open air stage in Schoolhill.

Not to be outdone, Glasgow will also host a number of street parties, including one in the West End's Ashton Lane and another in the Merchant Square.

For those who prefer a more traditional knees-up, a number of ceilidhs also take place around the city, including ones at Sloans in the city centre and Avant Garde in the Merchant City.

A bit more risque, the world's biggest burlesque club, Club Noir, also takes place in the city. Offering a night of cabaret entertainment, this Glasgow-staple has said that its Hogmanay bash will be it's last ever, so there may be a mad dash for tickets.

Stonehaven will host its unique Fireball Festival – a kind of Up Helly Aa for the East Coast – which will feature scores of men and women parading with flaming balls around their heads before throwing them into the harbour.

This display has pagan origins and is said to be one of the oldest New Year traditions in the world.

As the hangovers set in for the majority, a fresh-faced few may decide to venture out on the first day for some extreme sports.

If you are so inclined then the notorious Loony Dook into the River Forth at South Queensferry fits the bill perfectly.

Thrillseekers in Glasgow can instead test their post-party constitutions on the waltzers at the Irn Bru Carnival.

If you are looking to get some fresh air on January 1 there are walking tours in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

Or else Snow Factor near Paisley is offering a New Years Day on the Slope, with a half day lift pass followed by a full Scottish breakfast to blow away the Hogmanay cobwebs.

Further north in Orkney the famous Ba' game will be played on the first day of the year.

A tradition beginning in 1800s, this crazy version of football takes place in the streets of the Kirkwall between the Uppies and the Doonies, with a Doonie traditionally born between the line of the Old Post Office Lane and the harbour, and the Uppies on the other side of the line.

After the high energy of Hogmanay, the first days of the year are also a final chance to get to the panto with shows still running including Sleeping Beauty at the King's in Glasgow and Cinderella at the King's in Edinburgh.

If you fancy leaving the kids at home, then LA Clique Noel is a circus, cabaret and comedy extravaganza for adults running until January 6 in Edinburgh's Festival Square Spiegeltent.