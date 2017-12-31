ALL individual human lives have their liminal moments. It could be the birth of a child, the death of a parent or the simple action of the numbers rolling over to mark a significant birthday. But it's safe to say that each of these times is a cause for reflection, consideration and regret. A time to indulge in nostalgia for the past and experience either concern or hope for the future.

As societies and communities we meet these threshold days too. Sometimes they're unforeseen – the death of a princess in a high-speed car crash, say – at other times they're just unanticipated consequences of anticipated events, like a referendum gone wrong or a misjudged snap election. But the threshold point we reach most regularly and (arguably) with the most mixed feelings, is New Year's Eve. Or Old Year's Night. Or whatever you want to call the day that marks the end of one calendar year and the start of the next.

It falls today, in case you hadn't noticed.

So was your 2017 an annus horribilis, mirabilis or so-sobilis? And as the clock crawls towards and then past midnight tonight, will you take time to reflect quietly on it, glass in hand, amid the shouting, the fireworks, the singalongs and the snogging? The answer is yes, almost certainly. Regular as clockwork it may be, but Hogmanay and its associated traditions and beliefs is still a powerful presence in our lives and one that impels us to take stock.

That taking stock isn't always a happy process, either. In 2012 the Daily Telegraph reported that 10 million Britons felt New Year's Eve to be the most depressing night of the year, while just last week website Vice interviewed American psychologist Dr Larry Kubiak about the annual December 31 celebrations. He had this stark warning: “Anytime there's a time for reflection, you have the potential of becoming even more depressed. Especially if you feel like you just don't measure up in comparison to others.” In a year in which the links between social media use and poor mental health have come under the spotlight, that in itself is worth reflecting on come midnight.

Of course others will have a blast tonight and sail cheerfully and drunkenly into 2018 with a full list of New Year's resolutions, some of which might even continue into February. And even as we begrudge leaving the warmth of the house many of us will revel in the handed-down traditions we view as a kind of cultural birthright, whether it's simply first-footing with a symbolic gift of coal or (more likely) a bottle, or enjoying one of our spectacular fire festivals. The most famous of these takes place in Stonehaven. Watch that intense and vibrant spectacle and Hogmanay's pagan roots in Norse culture become abundantly clear, as does its connection to the winter solstice and its celebration of the returning of the light.

Those who would rather ignore the whole thing or have it moved it to a time when the weather is better, can turn to history for comforting examples. The ancient Mesopotamians, for instance, started the new year with the vernal equinox in March. For the Romans, as well, March was the start of a 10-month year, a fact which is still reflected in the names of our months (think about it: September, October, November and December are essentially the numbers seven, eight, nine and 10 in Latin).

Britain wasn't much different either until after the Reformation. January 1 has always been an important date in Judeo-Christian lore as it marks (notionally anyway) the eighth day after the birth of Christ and therefore the day of his circumcision in the Jewish tradition, and many Christian churches still mark it. But it wasn't until 1582 that Pope Gregory XIII initiated the Gregorian calendar we use today – the Julian calendar previously in use had March 25 as the first day of the year. James VI brought Scotland into line in 1600 – further proof that we own Hogmanay – but it wasn't until 1752 that England formally adopted the revised calendar and started its years on January 1. Between those dates, English legal documents would have to give two years if the event in question occurred between January and March.

So much for looking backwards. In the spirit of the moment, let's look forward too, so here's a rum thought to be carrying into 2018: if, as many think, the 21st century is going to be the Chinese century – in other words the one in which China supplants America as the world's dominant cultural, commercial and geopolitical power – then don't be surprised if our own New Year's Eve traditions are affected as a result. In the decades to come we'll still raise a glass of whisky at the midnight bells on December 31, still swing fireballs to ward off the dark, but increasingly we may find ourselves absorbing other, differently-timed traditions into our calendars.

Like the Christian festival of Easter, the first day of the Chinese New Year is a moveable feast as it coincides with the first full moon to fall between January 21 and February 20. In 2018, that means the numbers roll over for 20 per cent of the world's population on Friday, February 16, when the Chinese welcome the Year of the Dog. Ornate, complex and exceedingly noisy – all the better to banish the bad spirits from the world – the Chinese New Year festivities last a full 15 days. Come 2050 we might be enjoying a flavour of them by swapping red envelopes filled with money and eating dumplings alongside our drams, our songs and our wee bit shortbread.