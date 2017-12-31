Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod
Storm Dylan has lashed parts of Ireland and Wales with howling gales in excess of 70mph and squally rain as it bears down on the UK mainland.
Forecasters have warned of severe gusts of up to 80mph as the storm brings a wet and windy end to 2017.
Met Eireann said the strongest winds were recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway, where 74mph speeds were clocked, while the Met Office said gusts of 70mph had been detected at Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsular.
The highest wind speeds recorded in Northern Ireland were gusts of 59mph in Killowen, Co Down.
The UK weather service has issued an amber warning covering Northern Ireland and parts of western Scotland, stating there is the potential for “injuries or danger to life” from flying debris, while a yellow warning extends into northern England and across to the Lothians.
Irish forecasters have issued an amber warning of “violent gusts” and coastal flooding from high seas, along with a yellow warning for inland areas.
Wind speeds were expected to increase throughout Sunday morning as Storm Dylan crossed the Irish Sea, its centre on a collision course with Scotland.
