Four Britons are feared to be among six people killed when a seaplane crashed into a river near Sydney, Australia.

A pilot and five passengers were on board the aircraft when it came down off Jerusalem Bay near Cowan, at around 3.10pm (4.10am GMT) on Sunday, New South Wales Police Force said.

(PA Graphic)

Divers have recovered six bodies from the scene and an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the crash.

