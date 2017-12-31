Four Indian soldiers and three suspected militants have been killed after rebels stormed a paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir, officials said.

Gunmen in combat dress entered the camp near southern Lethpora village, firing guns and grenades at the sentry, said paramilitary spokesman Rajesh Yadav.

He said troops in the camp responded to the attack, which left at least three soldiers wounded.

The initial assault left one paramilitary soldier dead and two wounded. Police said reinforcements of army soldiers and counter-insurgency police encircled the camp and exchanged gunfire with the assailants.

In the subsequent fighting, two more paramilitary soldiers were killed and another soldier died of cardiac arrest while being evacuated with many others who were trapped in the camp’s residential buildings.

Mr Yadav said troops recovered the bodies of three suspected militants and were searching a building in the camp for another militant.

The camp is on the strategic highway connecting the Kashmir Valley with India and close to the chain of plateaus famed for Kashmir’s saffron fields. Besides counter-insurgency operations, the camp also serves as a training centre for soldiers.

Anti-India unrest has simmered in Kashmir since a popular rebel leader was killed over a year ago.

Apart from mass anti-India protests and clashes often leading to the deaths of protesters, dozens of young Kashmiri men have joined rebel groups, leading to a surge in attacks.

The Indian government has responded by stepping up anti-rebel operations.

More than 200 militants, 75 police and soldiers, and at least 40 civilians have died in the violence this year, the deadliest since 2010.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety.

Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir’s mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels’ cause against Indian rule.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.