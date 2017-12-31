JEREMY Corbyn has today been called on by the SNP leadership to “step up to the plate” and agree to attend a cross-party Westminster summit on stopping a hard Brexit.

Five days ago Ian Blackford wrote to the Labour leader and the other opposition leaders in the House of Commons, inviting them to attend a soft Brexit strategy meeting on Monday January 8, when MPs return from their festive recess.

In his letter, the SNP leader at Westminster said: “As we move into the crucial second phase of the Brexit negotiations, it is now absolutely vital that we have an effective cross-party effort to safeguard our membership of the single market and customs union.

“Extreme Tory Brexit plans to drag Scotland and the UK out of the single market would cause catastrophic damage to the economy, costing hundreds of thousands of jobs and hitting people’s incomes, livelihoods and living standards for decades to come.

“It is time for MPs of all parties to put politics aside and work together in the national interest, to protect our place in the single market and customs union. Short of retaining our EU membership, that is by far the least damaging option, the best compromise, and the only way to protect jobs, incomes, and workers’ rights,” he added.

But so far, while the Greens and Plaid Cymru have said they will attend the summit, and the Liberal Democrats have indicated the same, there has been no response from Mr Corbyn.

The Herald approached Labour HQ and the party leader's office for a response but none was forthcoming.

A spokesman for Mr Blackford said: “Both Plaid Cymru and the Greens have responded positively to this invitation. The Liberal Democrats and Labour have yet to reply.

“Jeremy Corbyn must step up to the plate and show we can work together on this issue; particularly as we know that in this parliament of minorities we can beat the UK Government on their extreme, chaotic Brexit.''

Christine Jardine, the Lib Dems Scotland spokeswoman, indicated her party would be willing to attend the summit and "work constructively" with others to stop a hard Brexit.

The Edinburgh MP said: “There is growing evidence that people across the UK want to have the opportunity to reject a bad deal on Brexit. Leaving the single market would undoubtedly be a bad deal.

“Liberal Democrats will work constructively with all those who want the UK to stay in the single market. With thousands of jobs at stake, it is important that efforts are made across the parties to retain the benefits of the single market," she added.