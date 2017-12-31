COINS marking 100 years since women gained the right to vote and 200 years since the publication of Frankenstein are among new designs being launched by the Royal Mint for 2018.

Mary Shelley’s classic novel, which was first published anonymously on January 1 1818 and depicted the birth of Dr Frankenstein’s infamous creature, is being commemorated with a £2 coin design.

The Royal Mint is also issuing 50p coins marking a century since the passing of the Representation of the People Act which gave women over 30 the right to vote, if they met certain criteria.

