Police are appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage of a disturbance in a Bristol nightclub after a 37-year-old man died having been stabbed multiple times.

A murder investigation was launched when the man, who police named as Jamel Powell, died two hours after being attacked in the Blue Mountain Club in the Stokes Croft area of the city early on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Powell, who was taken to hospital following the incident at 3am, died from multiple stab wounds.

