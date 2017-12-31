SCOTLAND'S stunning scenery is set to feature in a new Star Wars film, according to reports.

Filming of a new billion-pound blockbuster, which will be the first in a new trilogy, is due to start next June and will take place in Argyll and areas in the north of Scotland.

Rest and Be Thankful, the famous pass between Loch Long and Loch Awe, is one location filmmakers are keen to use.

Rian Johnson is the writer-director of the picture, currently untitled, which will break away from the timeline of the previous nine Star Wars films.

A source told the Sunday Mail: “As is now customary with any Star Wars production, the movie is shrouded in secrecy, but they want to shoot scenes around the Rest and Be Thankful. Further filming has been pencilled in for elsewhere in the country.”

The Last Jedi, also directed by Johnson, has made in £800 million at the box office since its release two weeks ago.

Bringing filming to Scotland is the latest boost for the country’s film industry.

The £400m Avengers movie Infinity Wars was filmed in Edinburgh earlier this year and is due for release on April 27.

Big-budget Netflix movie Outlaw King, starring Star Trek actor Chris Pine, also started filming in Scotland this year.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead hopes filming of the new Star Wars movie in Scotland can spark a tourism boost.

He said: “Scotland is a familiar sight on the big screen with recent major productions such as Transformers: The Last Knight, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and the soon-to-be released Avengers: Infinity War all taking advantage of our wonderful landscape and rich heritage.

“Set-jetting – where people visit locations and other destinations associated with movies – is a growing trend, with 40 per cent of all UK visitors inspired to come here after seeing it on film or television.

"A further major production, such as Star Wars – one of the biggest cinematic franchises in the world – coming to Scotland would be a huge benefit to tourism and the economy, and a blockbusting addition to the discerning film fan’s set-jetting itinerary.”

Star Wars has connections with Scotland dating back to the very first film in 1977.

Scots actor Denis Lawson played X-wing fighter pilot Wedge Antilles in all three of the original movies.

Edinburgh actor Angus MacInnes played Gold Leader Jon “Dutch” Vander, who was brought back from the dead for last year’s Rogue One prequel after being blown up by Darth Vader in the first movie.

Evil Emperor Palpatine was played by Carnoustie-born actor Ian McDiarmid in Return of the Jedi and re-appeared for The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor followed in his uncle Denis Lawson’s footsteps to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in Lucas’ controversial prequel trilogy.