Hundreds of young Ahmadiyya Muslims across the UK will kick off the new year with a “nationwide street-cleaning day”.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) will spend New Year’s Day sweeping streets in various cities to help tackle the almost “£1 billion public cost” of littering.

The youth organisation, which will tidy up parts of London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle, says it is part of “our religious and civic duty”, and is calling on communities across the country to join in.

