Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani has said people are free to protest, in his first comments since widespread demonstrations against the government began.

He spoke out as it emerged around 200 people have been arrested in Tehran during protests, while two people were killed at a rally in the city of Daroud, and the government blocked access to messaging apps used by activists.

The demonstrations, which began on Thursday, appear to be the largest to strike the Islamic Republic since the protests that followed the country’s disputed 2009 presidential election.

Mr Rouhani said that public worries extended beyond the economy to corruption allegations and government transparency.

He warned the protests must not be allowed to make the public “feel concerned about their lives and security”.

“The government will definitely not tolerate those groups who are after the destruction of public property or disrupting the public order or spark riots in the society,” he said.

Mr Rouhani also criticised US president Donald Trump over his tweets about the protest, saying he “has forgotten that he had called Iranian people ‘terrorists’ a few months ago”.

Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday: “The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism.”

He also tweeted that it looks like the Iranians “will not take it any longer” and added: “The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!”

His tweets the previous day angered Iran’s government, leading a foreign ministry spokesman to say the “Iranian people give no credit to the deceitful and opportunist remarks of US officials or Mr Trump”.

The protests were fanned in part by messages sent on the Telegram messaging app, which authorities blocked along with the photo-sharing app Instagram, which is owned by tech giant Facebook.

Many in Iran are learning about the protests and sharing images of them through Telegram, a mobile phone messaging app popular among the country’s 80 million people.

On Saturday, Telegram shut down one channel on the service over Iranian allegations it encouraged violence, something its moderator denied.

“Iranian authorities are blocking access to Telegram for the majority of Iranians after our public refusal to shut down… peacefully protesting channels” Telegram CEO Pavel Durov wrote on Twitter.

Facebook has not commented publicly on the reports from Iran.

The protests, which were triggered by economic concerns, reflect underlying popular discontent that has been simmering in Iran for years, experts say.

But although it is difficult to predict the outcome of protests like these, analysts do not expect them to lead to the collapse of Iran’s government or a major overhaul of political institutions.

“There’s is not as much of an appetite for a new revolution,” Paul Pillar, a former senior CIA official, told USA Today.

“The most likely scenario is something similar to 2009: a combination of a crackdown by security forces and just a fatigue (among protesters) that sets in after a time.”

The 1979 Iranian revolution that replaced the shah with the Islamic Republic promised the “equivalent of a chicken in every pot,” said Richard Nephew, a former National Security Council official who is now a senior research scholar at Columbia University.

“This is just part of the inability of the government to make good on its promises,” he said.

The unrest comes as Mr Trump has taken a hard line against Tehran, sharply criticising a nuclear deal reached by the Obama administration and world powers that lifted some economic sanctions against Iran in return for limiting the country’s enrichment of uranium.

The agreement did not limit Iran’s activities around the world, including its support for the regime of Bashar Assad in Syria or the Houthis, who are engaged in a civil war in Yemen. The Trump administration has said the nuclear deal has done nothing to limit Iran’s support of terrorism.

The lifting of sanctions has improved Iran’s economy somewhat, but few of those changes have yet to reach ordinary Iranians, who still struggle with limited opportunities, including high unemployment.

The Iranian public had expected more of an economic boost from the nuclear deal, Mr Pillar said, and those hopes have since been dashed.

“Enough time has gone by to know this windfall not happening,” Mr Pillar said. “Iran’s government probably oversold the agreement.”

The lifting of sanctions has also made it difficult for the government of Mr Rouhani to blame economic problems on the United States and its allies, he said.

It was a recent increase in egg and poultry prices by as much as 40 per cent that appears to have sparked the protests, the Associated Press reported. They have since broadened to include wider political demonstrations.

As the Iranian government struggled to contain the protests, two demonstrators were killed overnight.

The deaths, which were reported on Sunday by the semi-official Mehr news agency, happened during protests in Doroud, a city about 200 miles southwest of Tehran.