When pubs and clubs that previously opened until after midnight are made to close or stop serving alcohol earlier, the number of assaults and injuries falls. That is the message from several Australian cities. In Newcastle, it was found that the early closures also led to an increase in the number of licensed premises and the diversification of business in the area. What does this mean for Scotland, where 50 per cent of violent crime is alcohol-related?

In Scotland, licensing boards (independent committees of local councillors) make decisions about which premises may sell alcohol. Their decisions are guided by five ‘licensing objectives’ set out in national legislation, one of which – ‘protecting and improving public health’ – is unique globally. The local licensing board sets out its policy every four years, including standard trading hours (earliest opening and latest closing times). Premises seeking a licence to sell alcohol must set out in their application the hours in which they intend to operate.

Standard licensing hours for off-licences in Scotland are almost universally 10am to 10pm, but they vary for ‘on-licence’ premises i.e. pubs, clubs, restaurants. In West Dunbartonshire, the standard closing hours for on-licences are midnight Sunday to Thursday and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Any premises applying to close later must demonstrate “that the additional hours requested are necessary in the circumstances”. In Dundee, there are differing (and later) standard closing times for different on-licence premises e.g. 3am for nightclubs. Premises applying to trade later have “to convince the board that there are exceptional circumstances to justify this and that there would be no conflict with the licensing objectives”.

Loading article content