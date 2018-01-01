Storm Dylan lashed Scotland with rain and howling gales in excess of 70mph, causing travel disruption ahead of Hogmanay celebrations.

Gusts of 76mph were recorded at Port Ellen on Islay, surpassing the 74mph classification for hurricane-force winds on the Beaufort Scale.

The Met Office confirmed that at its peak Storm Dylan touched 95mph on the top of Cairn Gorm.

The UK weather service issued an amber warning covering parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland, stating there was the potential for “injuries or danger to life” from flying debris.

The Tay Road Bridge was closed to all traffic and thousands of people were left without power as the tempest swept west to east across the country.

Waves crashed on to the A78 in Ayrshire, closing the road between Skelmorlie and Largs and Skelmorlie to Inverkip.

Along the same stretch of exposed coastline, ScotRail suspended services between Kilwinning and Ardrossan South Beach.

Replacement buses were laid on between Kilwinning and Ardrossan Harbour and Largs.

The train operator also reported “severe disruption” on the Helensburgh to Edinburgh line due to high winds near Dumbarton Central.

ScottishPower said the winds had resulted in substantial damage to its network, with power cuts affecting people in Bathgate, West Lothian; Carluke and Larkhall in Lanarkshire; as well as Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks had 4,500 customers without power in Argyll, Islay and Jura until mid-afternoon.

A spokesman for SSE said: “We thank everyone for their patience while we restored the network.”

At one stage, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency had one flood alert for Dumfries and Galloway and seven, more severe, flood warnings in place for exposed parts of the south west of the country.

Many Cal Mac services were cancelled on the west coast.

Traffic on the A720 Edinburgh by-pass was held up while workmen removed a tree that was leaning into one of the carriageways west bound at Calder Junction.

A fallen tree also completely blocked the B824 Hillside of Row road in Dunblane, near Stirling.

But despite the disruption, the Met Office said the accurate forecast for the strength and path of Storm Dylan had helped the public adjust their Hogmanay journeys accordingly.

Gordon Mckinstry, of the Met Office in Aberdeen, said it is expected to remain wet today, but winds will be much lighter.