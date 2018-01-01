GLASGOW is one of several cities expected to buck the trend with continued house price growth over the next year.

Experts say 2018 house prices could grind to a halt but there could be some strong regional variations, with cities such as Glasgow earmarked for strong gains as buyers look for value outside London.

Richard Donnell, insight director at Hometrack, said: “Large regional cities could register price rises of up to 25 per cent over the next two to three years.

“The likes of Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham have seen market activity increase and this has delivered above-average price growth of 6-8 per cent for the last 12 months.”