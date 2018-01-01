IT was a year dominated by the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States and his subsequent pronouncements on social media, while at home Brexit and a second independence referendum were recurring themes ... and they were all portrayed perfectly by our award-winning cartoonist Steven Camley.

When Mr Trump took office, Camley summed up the mood of the nation with his wicked parody of the Abraham Lincoln statue in Washington DC. As Camley summed up: “January would see Trump sworn in, but most watched from a distance or behind the couch.”

PM Theresa May was the first world leader to meet the new President, with Camley summing it up as: “The PM was relieved to get away from Brexit for a day or two, and delighted in being the first world leader to meet The Donald – desperate people do desperate things.”

