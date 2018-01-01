SCOTLAND risked getting a reputation for being “anti-science” because of a “medieval” attitude to genetically modified crops, a minister warned the cabinet in 2002.
LibDem environment minister Ross Finnie also blamed “one or two journalists” for ill-informed public debate on GM.
His comments in April 2002 came as protestors lobbied parliament about a controversial field trial of GM oilseed rape at Munlochy in the Black Isle.
The previous month, organic farmer Donnie MacLeod was jailed for 21 days for contempt after refusing to name accomplices who helped him trample an X in the field in June 2001.
Mr Finnie told cabinet he was concerned the Scottish Executive’s “neutral stance was not understood or effective in the face of strong public concerns” about GM trials.
There was not a risk to public safety, he insisted, yet the public appeared increasingly distrustful of experts, party due to a “general failure to understand scientific processes”.
The minute recorded him saying: “This was part of a large problem faced by those making policy decision on the basis of scientific advice. A ‘mediaeval” approach was being taken in debates, with scientific opinion dismissed.
“Scotland’s efforts to make economic capital from its good name in the scientific field would be compromised if it were to gain a reputation internationally for being anti-science.”
Investigations by committees only legitimised misplaced concerns, Mr Finnie added.
A few weeks later, Mr Finnie returned to the theme, saying the media debate on GM was “dominated by one or two journalists” and there was a “danger” the government would get drawn into an argument with “wider implications for science issues in Scotland”.
