SENIOR civil servants debated whether to serve ministers toast or shortbread before cabinet meetings in the early days of devolution.
A memo titled “Pre-Cabinet Sustenance” written on 31 August 1999 also said there would need to be “another round of consultation” about what to spread on toast.
The tongue-in-cheek email was written by Ken Thomson, Principal Private Secretary to then First Minister Donald Dewar, who had a legendary appetite despite his lean physique.
It said: “It has been put to me by sources very close to the Cabinet that some among its members would prefer toast to shortbread before the Tuesday meetings.
“We considered setting up a small focus group to study this in more detail, but have resorted to the [electronic] buttons above. Please reply with your Minister’s preference.
“On the assumption that enough Ministers want toast to make it worthwhile, can we arrange this by splashing out on a good quality large toaster so that Ministers can make their own?
“That way, they get it nice and hot and we don’t have to have someone running in an out of the kitchen.
“We shall no doubt need to have another round of consultation on what kind of jam, marmalade, honey, Marmite etc to put on the toast. But we’ll save that excitement for another time.”
