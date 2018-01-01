MINISTERS invented policy on the hoof for the media, while top officials wasted time gossiping about “who is knifing whom in the Cabinet”, according to a jaw-dropping memo about the start of devolution.

Civil servants also showed “mind-blowing” ineptitude with IT, and staff couldn’t get hot food in meetings, with cold bacon rolls symbolising second-rate government.

The brutal verdict was delivered in June 2000 by Eddie Frizzell, then head of the Enterprise and Lifelong Learning Department, and now chair of the court at the University of Abertay.

His two-page memo concerned the Scottish Executive’s Management Group [MG], the elite group of officials he was part of which monitored government performance and coordinating policy.

At the time, Mr Frizzell’s portfolio minister was Henry McLeish, later a Labour First Minister.

Mr Frizzell wrote: “Engagement with the Minister is still difficult for me and my senior people. We still wake up in the morning and read about policy initiatives which have not been discussed with us and which appear to be more geared to the media coverage of the day rather than to the long term. So there is room for improvement here, and we’ll keep plugging away. But it won’t change.

“There is a need for more discipline: there is still a tendency for MG to want to linger in its comfort zone, which is girning about Ministers and their requirements and gossiping about politics in the Cabinet. I am not sure I care about who is knifing whom in Cabinet, but I dare say I am the minority view.”

He said that until the MG thought like a top management board, it would stay second-rate.

“We could make a start by insisting that the bacon rolls are delivered hot - a small point, but our willingness to put up with cold fatty rolls says it all.”

He added: “Our sheer ineptitude when it comes to Powerpoint presentations is mind-blowing. Hardly any of the recent Powerpoint presentations worked. The ultimate humiliation was when we couldn’t get the equipment to work for a Cabinet strategy session at Bute House. Our attitude seems to typify the gifted (or rather ungifted) amateur. We shrug in an amused sort of way and blame the technology. I can’t imagine the board of management of a plc behaving in that way.”