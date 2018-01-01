A MAN has died after plunging into near-freezing water moments after getting off a bus on a rural road.
The 59-year-old man jumped off a Stagecoach number 16 bus on the C464 Low Carse Road between Errol and Grange, Perthshire.
It is understood he leapt over a low wall beside the country road – apparently not realising there was a sharp drop to a body of water known locally as Pow Burn. He got into difficulty and his travelling companion, a 34-year-old male, jumped in after him.
A local resident also went to their aid and helped haul the manto the bank. Two ambulances attended the scene and one was escorted by police to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital, around eight miles away, around 8.15pm on Friday.
However, the man died shortly after. He has not been named but it is understood he and his friend were travelling from their home town of Dundee.
