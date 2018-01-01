Investigators are working into what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 US citizens and two local crew members to crash in a wooded area in Costa Rica, killing everyone on board.

Officials said they were still seeking to establish the names of the Americans who died when the plane went down at midday on Sunday in Guanacaste.

They said Nature Air - who owned the plane - had provided a passenger list, but the names on it had not been confirmed.

