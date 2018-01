Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has used his new year message to praise the “depth of compassion” shown by communities responding to terrorism and tragedy.

The Anglican leader said the 2017 terrorist atrocities in London and Manchester and the Grenfell Tower disaster had been met with heroism from the emergency services.

But he also used his message to highlight the suffering of people “struggling to find work or relying on food banks” whose plight did not make national headlines.

Loading article content