US President Donald Trump has predicted 2018 will be a “tremendous year” after bidding farewell to 2017 with a lavish party at his private club in Florida.

Mr Trump said the stock market will continue to rise and that companies are going to continue to come into the US at “a rapid clip”.

He also cited several accomplishments, including the tax overhaul, opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, and repealing the individual mandate from the national healthcare law.

