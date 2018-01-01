The first babies of the new year have been welcomed into the world at maternity units around Scotland, with several newborns appearing in the first hour of 2018.

One of the first to arrive was a baby boy in the NHS Grampian area, who was born 10 seconds after midnight on New Year's Day.

Parents Craig Ferguson and Amy Coull welcomed Harry Ferguson into the world at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. He weighed 9lb 8oz.

