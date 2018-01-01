More than 1,000 people have braved the chilly waters of the Firth of Forth to take part in a traditional New Year's Day dip.
Some 1,100 participants - many in fancy dress - took part in the annual Loony Dook at South Queensferry, west of Edinburgh.
The sell-out event began with a parade along the town's High Street before the hardy participants plunged into the water in the shadow of the Forth Bridges.
Among those taking part in the charity event this year were Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, the directors of Underbelly, the organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.
Organisers later confirmed that people from 21 countries took part in the icy dip, raising money for a large variety of charities in the process.
In a joint statement, Mr Wood and Mr Bartlam said: "Last night we welcomed 75,000 people to Edinburgh for the best New Year party ever at the epic 25th anniversary Edinburgh's Hogmanay.
"What better way to clear those foggy heads from the night before than a swift dip in freezing cold water?
"Today, New Year's Day, we joined over 1,000 participants from 21 countries on the shores of South Queensferry to brave the waters of the Firth of Forth for the much-loved Loony Dook.
"We loved being 'Dookers' welcoming the New Year.
"It's terrific how much energy and excitement the Loony Dook generates and the fantastic fancy dress costumes people make and the money generated for charity."
