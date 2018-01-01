An 80-year-old woman was pushed to the ground in a "distressing" attack and robbery in Edinburgh on Hogmanay.

The pensioner was assaulted at a pedestrian crossing on Lady Road, in the Cameron Toll area, at around 8.30am on New Year's Eve.

The attacker pushed her over from behind as she crossed the road and made off with her shopping bag, police said.

The victim was checked by ambulance crews as a precaution and was found to be uninjured.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in, of slim to medium build, in his early twenties, and walked with a distinctive gait.

He was wearing a black shiny tracksuit top, a hoodie with the hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Police said he ran back towards Cameron Toll after the robbery and was last seen heading in the direction of the Inch.

Detective Constable Alastair Paisley said: "This was a distressing incident for the woman and we're appealing for the public's help as part of the ongoing investigation.

"We believe that the suspect was loitering at the entrance to the shopping centre, then within the main walkway, and that he may have approached people before following the victim as she left.

"We'd urge anyone who witnessed the robbery, who may have seen the suspect in the area shortly before or after the incident, or who recognises his description to get in touch as soon as possible."