A walker has been airlifted to hospital after she was overcome with exhaustion while walking in the Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) and a coastguard helicopter from Inverness were involved in the rescue on a plateau above the Drumochter hills.

The woman, who was walking with a male companion, was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness in the Highlands.

Her condition is not known.

CMRT team leader Willie Anderson said: "She had been up in the hills above Drumochter and just got exhausted, and was struggling to make any progress.

"Her companion decided to call for help and we got the call, but then lost mobile contact.

"Due to the time of day with half an hour till darkness, the aircraft picked her up and took her to Raigmore.

"We were en-route when the helicopter picked her up."