Brazen drug dealers are increasingly using the post to send huge of consignments of cannabis into Northern Ireland, a police detective has warned.
Criminals hope their illicit packages go undetected among the millions of other deliveries dispatched to the region.
Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said he believed the method was becoming more common because dealers considered it less risky than smuggling drugs in person via sea routes.
He said recent intercepts included a parcel containing £60,000 worth of cannabis sent to an address in Belfast. When police raided the property the parcel was addressed to, it emerged it had recently been vacated by a previous occupant. A link to the current tenants was ruled out.
While police continue to establish who the drugs were destined for in that specific case, Mr Mullan said that in general terms dealers rented properties for short periods to receive shipments and then moved on.
“The drugs come from the rest of the UK posted into Northern Ireland and from overseas as well, it’s a common method of dealers getting delivery of drugs. I think they see it as a low-risk option.”
