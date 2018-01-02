HOSPITAL patients in Glasgow get almost £4 a day less spent on their meals than those in Edinburgh, with wide variations across all Scottish health boards, according to new figures.

Spending ranged from £76 per patient per week in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to £230 per week in NHS Shetland.

The average across Scotland was £90 per week, according to official data highlighted by the Scottish Conservatives.

Spending by NHS Fife was £84, by Ayrshire & Arran £86, Forth Valley £95, Tayside £96, Lanarkshire £97, Lothian £102, Borders £107, and Dumfries & Galloway £108.

Outlay was highest in the island councils, with NHS Western Isles spending £117 per patient per week and Orkney £139.

Although geography and economies of scale will be a factor in the costs, the Tories said the “stark” differences raised concerns about the quality of hospital food.

Appetising nutritious food was important to patients making a good recovery, they said.

Tory MSP Brian Whittle, who has campaigned at Holyrood on the quality of hospital meals, called on ministers to intervene and improve what was served.

He said: “It’s absolutely vital that hospital food is healthy, of good quality and appetising.

“If we can’t look to our NHS to do that, who can we expect to lead the way on this?

“The disparity in spending between health boards is extremely concerning.

“You would expect island health boards to have a far higher spend because of transportation issues, and everyone accepts that.

“However, it’s less clear why patients in Glasgow receive nearly £30 less per head every week than those in Edinburgh and other health boards.

“This data clearly points to a lower quality of meal in some parts of the country, and the Scottish Government needs to intervene to ensure there is more quality across the board.”

SNP Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “The Scottish Government has led the rest of the UK by setting a minimum standard of hospital food, and we expect our NHS boards to meet those standards.

“We are committed to boards meeting these unique standards and focusing on providing patients with meals that meet the desired quality requirements, rather than being driven purely by cost.”