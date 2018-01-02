Donald Trump’s famed boardroom negotiating techniques would be no help in reaching a deal to resolve Northern Ireland’s political crisis, the Irish Premier has said.

While several recent US presidents used their influence to help broker peace deals in the region, Leo Varadkar has ruled out the current incumbent playing a useful role.

Referring to Mr Trump’s business advice book, The Art Of The Deal, Mr Varadkar said: “I have read The Art Of The Deal and the basic concept behind that is ‘a good deal is when I win and you lose’. That’s not the kind of deal that is going to work in Northern Ireland.”

