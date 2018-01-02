Energy giant BP expects to benefit from US President Donald Trump’s tax reforms, but will take a one off 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) hit from the sweeping changes.

The company said on Tuesday that the reduction of the US federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, which came into force on Monday, will mean its future US earnings will be “positively impacted”.

However, BP added that the reform will require a revaluation of BP’s US deferred tax assets and liabilities, with the estimated impact of this being a “one-off non-cash charge” to the group income statement of around 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion).

Loading article content