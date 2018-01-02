A PETITION has been launched to change the name of a street after residents described it as “offensive”.
People living in Bell End in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, West Midlands, say it is one of the rudest street names in England.
The petition has so far attracted 12 signatures after claims that young residents would be bullied at school.
Loading article content
Residents have now called on Sandwell Council to change the street’s name because they have become a “laughing stock”.
The road was ranked fourth in the top 15 rudest street names in the UK in 2014.
The petition page on change.org reads: “As you may be aware, the term ‘Bell End’ can be seen and used as a rude and/or a offensive word.
“It can affect people including children being bullied and teased at school and generally now become a laughing stock, as seen recently on social media sites, and it’s time for a change.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?