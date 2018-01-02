A VICTORIAN mansion that once belonged to one of the country’s most famous whisky dynasties has gone on sale for £1.75million.
Located near St Andrews in Fife, the imposing eight-bedroom Eden Mansion also comes with a separate cosy two-bedroom cottage.
Dating from 1860, Eden Mansion was built as the principle house for the Haig family, one of Scotland’s oldest whisky distillers.
Loading article content
An epitome of grand Victorian design, the mansion overlooks the Eden Estuary towards the R&A’s Old Course at St Andrews.
Now up for sale, marketing agents for the beautiful Eden Mansion have said the property lies in an “idyllic setting”.
In their brochure they wrote: “Eden Mansion has an idyllic setting, secluded amidst mature trees and surrounded by five acres of landscaped garden grounds.
“It boasts an enviable location, situated at the head of the Eden Estuary looking towards the renowned Royal & Ancient Old Course in St Andrews. Eden Mansion offers exclusivity yet is only minutes drive away from the ‘Home of Golf’.”
Internally, the mansion features polished oak flooring, a library, a wine cellar and marble fireplaces.
Previous members of the Haig dynasty have lived in the historic home, however its most famous owner was the 1st Earl Field Marshall, Douglas Haig, a commander during the First World War.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?