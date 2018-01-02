THOUSANDS of Scots flocked to the high streets for their annual January sale spending sprees.
Die-hard bargain hunters braved the freezing temperatures and pouring rain to take advantage of offers with prices slashed by more than 80 per cent in some places.
Experts say half the adult population will be out in force as millions splash their Christmas cash on must-haves from designer handbags and shoes to gadgets, perfume, homewares and big ticket items such as a new kitchen or furniture.
MoneySavingExpert.com, says shoppers can expect to bag the bargains of the year as prices tumble.
There are plenty of deals to be found, such as toy store The Entertainer is cutting prices by up to 80 per cent, there is up to 70 per cent off at Topshop and River Island.
Stores including Next, Currys, John Lewis and Ikea have slashed prices by 50 per cent, the website revealed.
Analysts predict retailers plan to cash in on a windfall by slashing prices across the board to recover from a disappointing pre-Christmas period.
The sales come as Scottish retailers are going through a “significant transition” as they adapt to lower footfall, rising costs and thinner profits.
Scottish Retail Consortium director David Lonsdale said shoppers benefited from stiff competition and falling prices in 2017 while retailers faced a “testing period”.
Mr Lonsdale added: “Retailers are working ever harder to maintain, let alone grow, sales.”
