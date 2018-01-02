PLANS by the Scottish Parliament to spend £80,000 using birds of prey to scare away pigeons have been called into question.

Hawks and falcons are brought in regularly to fly over the building to deter pigeons from making it their home.

But MSPs say the unwanted birds have become wise to the scheme and simply wait for them to be taken away by their handler before settling back on the roofs and ledges of the £414 million building.

