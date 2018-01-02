ISLANDERS were given a free Hogmanay party after storms left them without power.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), battling the effects of Storm Dylan on the island of Jura, invited cut-off customers to go to the Jura Hotel for food and drink, which the company paid for.
The bill is reported to have come to more than £2000 as islanders gathered at the hotel for meals and drinks at New Year.
Cath McCallum, who runs the hotel, said the hotel served 120 meals.
She added: "The place was packed, it was a fabulous party.
"We ran out of everything, except drink.
"I have to say SSEN were marvellous and it's not often you say that about a power company."
The hotel itself, the main hotel on the island, opposite the Jura's famous distillery, was also without electricity from the network.
It relied on its generator but could not use fryers, microwaves, the electric oven or kettles, so its staff prepared food with an Aga and gas.
She added: "The company had contacted all customers who would be affected and told them to head down here to enjoy dinner and drinks on them.
"The bar is usually quiet on Hogmanay as people rend to see in The Bells at home. It's not normally a case of everyone being in the pub spending time together but it was this year."
A spokesman for SSEN said: “We would like to thank everyone for the community spirit they’ve shown while our engineers worked hard to repair the damage done by Storm Dylan.”
