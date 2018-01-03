WEATHER warnings for parts of Scotland have been upgraded as Storm Eleanor sweeps in with gusts of up to 80mph.
The Met Office issued an amber “be prepared” warning of wind for the southernmost fringes of Scotland last night.
It warned that flying debris could endanger life while some damage to buildings was likely. Power cuts and travel disruption are likely today, with ferry services also affected.
Loading article content
The warning affect Dumfries and Galloway, Lothian and Borders.
Yellow “be aware” warnings remained in force for south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and the very southern reaches of Strathclyde.
Gusts of 60mph to 70mph were likely while some coastal areas could see gusts of 80mph.
The warnings are in force until 6pm today, and forecasters say further spells of rain will cross the UK from the west this week with some snow over high ground in Scotland.
Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “National severe weather warnings have been issued as there is the potential for some travel disruption, and high waves throwing beach material onto sea fronts, roads and coastal properties, along western and southern coasts.”
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued a flood alert for Dumfries and Galloway.
High tides combined with a large storm surge were expected in the area with potential flooding around high tide at midnight last night and midday today.
Twelve flood warnings are in place across southern Scotland while one is in force in Fife and one in Central Scotland. There are also flood alerts for northern coasts.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.